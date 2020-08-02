here are the differences between live-action and animation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marc Guggenheim strange for the various productions related toArrowerse is preparing for the publication of an animation series created in collaboration with the director Guillermo del Toro or Wizards: Tales of Arcadia. In a recent interview, the executive producer talked about the differences in approach between the various formats.

Making a comparison between live-action and animated series he said: "You know, the thing I always say to people is that no matter what the medium is, there will always be someone who will tell you that it cannot be produced; that you can't afford to make it. In general with animation I think that problems tend to be cheaper than logistical. Because, in theory, in animation, whatever you can afford, it can be produced. While with live-action, your problems are both economic and logistical. "

Then he added: "As an example, you could have a huge sequence of actions set outside and suddenly it rains one day. Well, what if it rains in one day? Suddenly, one day out of three has to be merged with the other two. These problems never occur with animation. In the same way, with live-action, you must be able to get all the actors to the same place, with precise times. This is not a problem with animation because you may have a voice actor in Brazil and many other cast members may be in New York. "

In conclusion he said: "So, animation offers you just a little more flexibility in logistical terms but in that case you still have to worry about the money. "

In the same interview Guggenheim spoke of the Arrow finale, saying that the series ended just as it should, perfectly closing a circle. Among other things, he revealed his favorite cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths.