here are the changes approved by Stephen King

The Stand trailer tells us that the wait for the new post-apocalyptic series taken from Stephen King’s story is about to end, but apparently we will not see a 1: 1 copy of the original material.

Obviously the main plot will resume that of the novel released in 1978, so we will still have to deal with a lethal pandemic (for a change) capable of wiping out much of humanity. Those immune to the disease are shrouded in a mysterious darkness that prompts them to dream of mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and the Man in Black (Alexander Skarsgard). The former represents a reference point for survivors with morality, while the latter embodies the path of violence.

First of all the narrative method will change. As showrunner Benjamin Cavell revealed to Variety, in order to investigate the lives that the various characters led before the pandemic, it was necessary to use ” a non-linear way of telling. Not because that allowed us to immediately distance ourselves from the original book or miniseries (even if it was a pleasant side effect), but because I didn’t want the audience to be forced to face three episodes centered on the death of the world, before getting to the gist of the history. For me The Stand it was never about the pandemic, but about the ensuing battle between good and evil linked to what remains of humanity “.

Unlike the past miniseries, adapted entirely by King, this time a team of writers was used, including the writer’s son, Owen. Instead, the author focused on writing the season finale. The longer duration of the series (9 episodes) allowed us to focus on some characters excluded in the past. There will be more space for Rita Blakemoor, a woman who runs away from New York with musician Larry Underwood, and for little Joe, the son of Nadine. In the miniseries Rita and Nadine had been merged into a single character for reasons of time, while Joe had simply been discarded.

Cavell concludes by saying that he is “very grateful” to King for giving full support for changes operate in this version. However, there will certainly be references to the famous universe of King.