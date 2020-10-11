here are the 5 best moments between Arthur and Merlin

One of the best relationships in Merlin was that between the eponymous protagonist of the series and the king of Camelot. They were like two sides of the same coin and their friendship was one of the reasons for the great success of the series.

Their meeting was anything but peaceful and voluntary, but after the first season, viewers enjoyed the growth of trust between the two characters. From Merlin’s sacrifice to Arthur comforting the sorcerer after Freya’s death, here are the 5 best moments that sum up their friendship.

The revelation of Merlin’s magic: this had always been a problem in their friendship: Merlin had been constantly worried that his friend would discover his secret. There was always that fear that Arthur might have him executed for being a sorcerer. Arthur, however, discovered Merlin’s secret in the episode The Diamond of the Day: Part 2 and as a suspect, he did not take the news well and immediately became hostile towards him. However, he became his faithful friend again when he realized what the wizard had done for him in all that time. In Arthur’s last farewell, the latter comes to thank Merlin for everything and tells him to never change, not even his being a sorcerer. Merlin’s comfort after Freya’s death: From the moment the protagonist claims he was going to run away with her, fans knew Merlin and Freya’s relationship wouldn’t last long. When she transformed into the Bastet, Freya had proved too dangerous. In her supernatural form, she was sought after by the Knights of Camelot for killing several residents and the bounty hunter who had captured her. Unfortunately, Freya died after Arthur himself dealt a fatal blow to her. However, the king was unaware of the relationship between Merlin and the Druid at the time, and this led to a secret suffering on the part of the sorcerer. But when Arthur realized that something was troubling his friend and sought him out, the series showed a truly moving moment. The most important statement: The diamond of the day: part 1 showcases another touching moment between Arthur and Merlin and above all how much the two of them are as different as they are close in particular before an important battle like that against Morgana. Merlin communicates to a disappointed Arthur that he would not be able to join him in Camlann because he had to run an errand for Gaius. In truth, Merlin would have gone to the Valley of the Fallen Kings to try to restore his magic. However, Arthur saw this as an act of cowardice and told him he had so far “always thought that [Merlino] was the bravest man I’ve ever met “. If he had been another servant, he wouldn’t have cared, but it was important to Arthur that Merlin was at his side. Merlin waits outside the room after Uther’s death: Arthur’s toughest test comes in Morgana’s Curse when Uther dies. From the very first episode of season four, it was foreshadowed that his time on the show was limited as Arthur was beginning to perform his duties as a king. Uther dies shortly after protecting his son from a killer and this totally devastated Arthur who had done his best to save his father. However, Morgana’s intervention made any type of treatment impossible. As Arthur speaks his last words, Merlin chooses to wait outside the throne room all night. He told the new king he didn’t want him to feel alone, which Arthur amply showed he appreciated. Merlin saves Arthur from Dorocha: in the episode Darkest Hour (Part 1), Camelot is threatened after Morgana opens the veil to the spirit world. Specifically, it releases a supernatural monstrous creature called Dorocha. At one point, Merlin and Arthur find themselves cornered by this monster and here Arthur confides in Merlin that he is worried about death. The king’s fears almost come true when the Dorocha manages to find them, but Merlin throws himself headlong in front of his ruler to save his life. Arthur can’t help but watch in concern as Lancelot takes him back to Camelot.

