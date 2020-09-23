here are all the new series coming, from Gomorrah to Diavoli

The Sky offer will be significantly enriched in the near future: the company has revealed all the series currently in production, among which interesting projects starring Luca Zingaretti, Salmo and Francesco Totti stand out.

In fact, several new features will be added to the Sky series released in September 2020 and below we point out the complete list of announcements:

He re : a prison drama starring Luca Zingaretti in the role of a director of a border prison.

: a prison drama starring Luca Zingaretti in the role of a director of a border prison. Give me back my wife : a two-part comedy that sees the collaboration of Alessandro Genovesi and Fabio De Luigi, adaptation of the BBC production I Want My Wife Back.

: a two-part comedy that sees the collaboration of Alessandro Genovesi and Fabio De Luigi, adaptation of the BBC production I Want My Wife Back. Christian : story in six episodes halfway between the supernatural and the superhero. Edoardo Pesce will play Christian, a violent Rome henchman who discovers he has miraculous powers.

: story in six episodes halfway between the supernatural and the superhero. Edoardo Pesce will play Christian, a violent Rome henchman who discovers he has miraculous powers. Block 181 : the first series of Salmo, set in the outskirts of Milan, in which the singer figures as a creative, music producer and actor.

: the first series of Salmo, set in the outskirts of Milan, in which the singer figures as a creative, music producer and actor. Anna : second Sky series by Niccolò Ammaniti, whose shooting will end shortly.

: second Sky series by Niccolò Ammaniti, whose shooting will end shortly. Gomorrah : the fifth season will mark the finale of the series with Salvatore Esposito, between new clashes between the various mafia families and great returns.

: the fifth season will mark the finale of the series with Salvatore Esposito, between new clashes between the various mafia families and great returns. I was hoping De Died Prima : Pietro Castellitto will play the legendary Roma captain, Francesco Totti, in a story that will trace the origins of the football player.

: Pietro Castellitto will play the legendary Roma captain, Francesco Totti, in a story that will trace the origins of the football player. Devils: after the success of the first season, the series on other finance with Alessandro Borghi, Kasia Smutniak and Patrick Dempsey is ready to return and the new episodes are currently being written.

In addition to the original productions will also arrive films and series such as We are who we are by Luca Guadagnino (from 9 October), Romulus by Matteo Rovere, Cops – A gang of cops, Thethird Day con Jude Law, Glimmer e Intergalactic. In the meantime, we refer you to the best Sky movies of the month