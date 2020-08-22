here are all the characters of the Netflix series, between old acquaintances and new entries

Share it:

The fifth season has arrived on Netflix, so it is a must to review all the main characters that we will find in the new episodes of Lucifer, to which are added some interesting new entries.

Luficer Morningstar (Tom Ellis): The protagonist doesn’t really need any introduction now. We had left him about to return to Hell, after having heard the declaration of Chloe, in love with him despite the demonic nature that distinguishes him. Ellis has also been noted in productions such as Doctor Who, Merlin e Once Upon a Time.

Chloe Decker (Laren German): The determined detective always alongside Lucifer. After he leaves, he tries to move on and solve crimes without the support of his colleague.

Amendadiel (DB Woodside): Lucifer's brother, much more angelic than him, has taken over the Lux nightclub and is now busy raising his son with Linda.

Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro): We will find Dan struggling with mourning for the disappearance of Charlotte Richards and with various support techniques.

Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt): Lucifer's departure did not please the seductive demon, who will decide to experiment new friendships.

Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia): LAPD coroner, expert scientist, is determined to make a change in her love life. In fact, we will see her dating a new boyfriend, Pete, a reporter she met on the field.

Linda Martin (Rachael Harris): We will find the doctor intent on raising the child she had with Amenadiel.

Trixie Espinoza (Scarlett Estevez): Chloe and Dan's daughter. Despite remaining a good child, the relationship between her mother and the devil could give her some trouble in the new season.

Pete Daily (Alexander Koch): A new reporter who will find himself investigating a case followed by Lucifer and Chloe. His nerdy soul and his passion for Star Trek will lead him to start a relationship with Ella.

Pete Daily (Alexander Koch): A new reporter who will find himself investigating a case followed by Lucifer and Chloe. His nerdy soul and his passion for Star Trek will lead him to start a relationship with Ella.

It gave (Dennis Haysbert): As we have known for some time, in the new season we will have the opportunity to take a look at God in person, so to speak, even if to understand what role he will have we will have to wait to see the episodes.

Michael Morningstar (Tom Ellis): We close the list as we started it, as Michael will be the evil twin of Lucifer, obviously played by the same actor. A twist that has been waved since the trailer, but we have yet to understand what the goal of this identity thief brother will be.

What do you think? Are you ready to find all the characters? We remind you that the first eight episodes of the fifth season are already available on Netflix and we refer you to the review of the first episode of Lucifer 5.