Here are all the candidates for the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, there is also Demon Slayer

The manga in Japan are a real institution and the various categories have different dedicated prizes. Among the most famous and coveted there is undoubtedly the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, an award that commemorates the well-known Manga God Osamu Tezuka. Now in its twenty-fourth edition, Demon Slayer is among the nominations this year.

At the moment Demon Slayer is in a state of grace and conquers leaderboards on leaderboards. It doesn't matter if manga or anime, but the franchise hasn't shown signs of slowing down for weeks. However for the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize will have fierce competition. Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported the eight prize candidates:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge (Shueisha);

by Koyoharu Gotouge (Shueisha); Kodama Maria Bungaku Shūsei by Yoshiharu Mishima (LEED Publishing);

Ulna at the Emplacement (Jūza no Ulna) by Toru Izu (Kadokawa);

Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endō (Shueisha);

by Tatsuya Endō (Shueisha); Nyx no Lantern by Kan Takahama (LEED Publishing);

The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi (Kodansha);

Sarissa of Noctilucent Cloud (Yakō Kumo no Sarissa) by Miki Matsuda and ※ Kome (Tokuma Shoten);

A Brief History of Robo sapiens (Robo sapiens no Zenshi) by Shimada Toranosuke (Kodansha).

The committee that will judge the works this year is composed of the actress Anne Watanabe, the author Kazuki Sakuraba, the mangaka Osamu Akimoto (creator of the historian Kochikame), Machiko Satonaka and Taro Minamoto, professor Shohei Chujo, manga critic Nobunaga Minami, researcher Tomoko Yamada. The winner's name will appear on Asahi Shimbun in late April, while the award ceremony will be held in Tokyo on June 4.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, two other manga stand out in the list that have particularly distinguished themselves and received nominations for other awards over the past year: Spy x Family and Blue Period. Will one of them three win the 2020 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize?