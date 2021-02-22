Hentai author Mizuryu Kei breaks up with Hololive Production

Mizuryu Kei is a very recognized author within the hentai industry, recognized for works such as Juvenile Pornography, Oide yo! Mizuryuu Kei Land Y Shikiyoku Infinite, which have inspired anime adaptations. However, outside of that, the author is also recognized for constantly drawing Virtual YouTubers girls from Hololive Production applying his characteristic artistic style. Therefore, it was quite surprising that this morning the author reported through Twitter that he has cut relations with Cover Corp., the company that manages the agency Hololive Production.

«I have been working very hard with the Cover Corp. projects, however, since as a company we have been ignored time and again in our requests, we have decided to cut all relationship with that company».

To understand the situation, you have to make a summary. First of all, it’s worth noting that Mizuryu Kei is a renowned author of adult manga, and has made a few appearances during the live broadcasts of Hololive Production’s Virtual YouTuber, Houshou Marine. He has even designed some thumbnails for the virtual talent’s YouTube posts.

In his statement on Twitter he also reported that will stop drawing Houshou Marine and any other members affiliated with Hololive Production or Cover Corp., as well as will stop selling related merchandise and will delete all illustrations made from its official media. This means a complete break between relationships as person and company. The author also pointed out that none of the Virtual YouTubers has to do with the matter, but the governing body itself, so he asked his followers not to resent the girls.

The multimedia project had previously been announced Hololive Alternative, in which a completely original manga had also been announced with a promotional visual made by Mizuryu Kei. It should be noted that this post has already been removed not by the author, but by the company, indicating that plans have changed. Little is known about the situation that led to the breakdown of business agreementsTherefore, followers should not jump to conclusions until it is the author or the company that issues a more detailed statement about it.

