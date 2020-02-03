Henry Czerny will also return in the next two Impossible Mission movies

Share it:

During the various deliveries that the Mission Impossible franchise has, we were able to witness the disappearance of many of his characters and not always for having fallen in combat. We lost sight of Jeremy Renner as William Brandt, Maggie Q as Zhen Li and Paula Patton as Jane Carter.

In the same way we have also witnessed unexpected returns such as Michelee Monaghan as Julia in Mission Impossible: Fallout, the movie released in 2018 that once again had the old couple of Ethan Hunt.

Now the character of Tom Cruise must face the past again when it is confirmed that we will see Henry Czerny as Kittridge, the character he played in the first film.

The director of the next two sequels, Christopher McQuarrie, confirmed on Twitter that Czerny will be part of both Mission Impossible 7 as of its sequel. Both films of which we know practically nothing beyond some cast members already confirmed.

In the original movie Kittridge went after Ethan when he considered that he had betrayed his own team. At a certain point, Kittridge and Ethan's team engage in a restaurant and that is the last time we see him.

Recently we have been able to see Henry Czerny in the role of the deranged patriarch of Wedding Night, the movie in which a family of psychopaths tries to kill his son's wife.

We have also known that Nicholas Hoult and Shea Whigman will be part of the cast of the next two films in this saga. Similarly Hayley Atwell will appear, at a minimum, in the seventh installment.