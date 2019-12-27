Henry Cavill wanted more magic for Geralt in 'The Witcher'

Share it:

Henry Cavill, the protagonist of 'The Witcher', insisted on wanting the public to know what kind of magic his character was capable of doing. Cavill plays Geralt de Rivia in the Netflix series, a wizard or monster hunter with superhuman strength, among other things. Those familiar with the character know that the origin of the character is part of the collection of fantasy novels and stories written by Andrzej Sapkowski. This source material has been used to create the popular video game series of the same name, whose exploits mainly take place in a place called the Continent.

The magic comes in many different forms, and although many spells have been shown in the series just arrived on Netflix, Geralt is able to handle the powers in many other ways that have not been collected in the series. Cavill, praised by many fans for his interpretation of the protagonist, has spoken in GQ about wanting to include more skills of the sorcerer in the series. "I really wanted to boost that in the series because for me the public should know that he can do these things. I cared because everything is part of being a sorcerer".

Several reports detail that the premiere season of 'The Witcher' had a budget of around $ 15 million per episode; The creators were given free rein to show what they wanted despite the high cost of the CGI. Using it to show the magic in Geralt helps establish the character as a worthy opponent. However, his magical inventory pales in comparison to the type of powers seen in the Yennefer character (Anya Chalotra) in later episodes. Some fans (and even Cavill) have been somewhat disappointed by the way in which the first season has not shown all the magical ability of Geralt in its entirety.

However, 'The Witcher' showrunners have previously expressed a desire to present not only the magic of Geralt, but that of the entire continent to the public in a solid way. While the representation of the character itself aligns with what fans imagine is a sorcerer thanks to video games, the narrative of the program has focused more on books.

In later seasons, the Geralt de Rivia de Cavill may make a greater display of magic. Everything will be seen.