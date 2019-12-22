Henry Cavill took Geralt's suit home with him after filming The Witcher

Share it:

Netflix has released on December 20 the adaptation of Andzrej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels and the public has welcomed it with great acceptance. His main star, Henry Cavill, is in full promotion of the series and has granted a most interesting interview.

The actor who plays Geralt de Rivia has spoken with NME about various aspects of the series and his character. Among his statements, the interviewer asked him if he took any piece of clothing home with him, to which the actor replies that he took it "everything".

"I took it all home. It's not that easy to put on, and it takes two hours of hair and makeup every day, so that's just being home looking great."

A gesture that, once again, shows us the strong bond that Cavill has developed with his character, since enjoy being characterized by the sorcerer even in his own house.

Of course, character characterization is not something that Cavill can achieve on his own at home. The costume and makeup team spent hours in which we could see the best version of Geralt de Rivia during the first season of The Witcher.