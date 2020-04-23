TV Shows

Henry Cavill to star in Sherlock Holmes saga movie

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Actor Henry Cavill, originally from Jersey, Channel Islands and whose real name is Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill, will act alongside Millie Bobby Brown on a project for Netflix.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new movie based on the story of Enola, the younger sister of virtuous investigator Sherlock Holmes.

According to a Netflix report, the teenager, who will be played by the "Stranger Things" star, will use her investigative skills to find her mother in 19th century London.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, will play Sherlock Holmes himself. Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, among others, will also act in this production.

At the moment it is all that has been reported about the project that will give more information in the coming days, it is reported in different news portals.

According to information on Wikipedia, Henry in an interview confessed that if he had not been an actor, he would have possibly enrolled in the army, since it has always caught his attention.

READ:  Kim Kardashian shows the world what she looked like in high school




You can read: Beyoncé focuses her time and money to stop the coronavirus

Henry made his film debut in the movie Laguna (2001), directed by Dennis Berry and, where he played one of the leading roles.

In 2002, he starred in The Count of Monte Cristo, an adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel, directed by Kevin Reynolds, and later landed minor roles in the series The Inspector Lynley Mysteries (2002), Midsomer Murders (2003), and the television movie. Goodbye Mr. Chips (2002).

It may interest you: CORONAVIRUS in Mexico daily

. (tagsToTranslate) Henry Cavill (t) Netflix

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.