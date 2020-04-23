Henry Cavill to star in Sherlock Holmes saga movie

Share it:

Actor Henry Cavill, originally from Jersey, Channel Islands and whose real name is Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill, will act alongside Millie Bobby Brown on a project for Netflix.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new movie based on the story of Enola, the younger sister of virtuous investigator Sherlock Holmes.

According to a Netflix report, the teenager, who will be played by the "Stranger Things" star, will use her investigative skills to find her mother in 19th century London.

Henry Cavill, meanwhile, will play Sherlock Holmes himself. Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, among others, will also act in this production.

At the moment it is all that has been reported about the project that will give more information in the coming days, it is reported in different news portals.

According to information on Wikipedia, Henry in an interview confessed that if he had not been an actor, he would have possibly enrolled in the army, since it has always caught his attention.









Henry made his film debut in the movie Laguna (2001), directed by Dennis Berry and, where he played one of the leading roles.

In 2002, he starred in The Count of Monte Cristo, an adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel, directed by Kevin Reynolds, and later landed minor roles in the series The Inspector Lynley Mysteries (2002), Midsomer Murders (2003), and the television movie. Goodbye Mr. Chips (2002).

