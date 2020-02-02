Henry Cavill reveals why he couldn't fully recreate the bathroom scene in The Witcher

Share it:

One of the great premieres of last year was the television adaptation of The Witcher. This series of Netflix based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski He became very popular thanks to the videogame trilogy created by CD Projekt Red. Fans of the games have not been able to avoid comparing on numerous occasions the scenes and plans of the series with those of their games, as was the case with the iconic bathtub scene.

Although the Netflix series drinks directly from Sapkowski's books, Henry Cavill, the actor who embodied Geralt of Rivia He has recognized in an interview for BBC Radio 1 that he wanted to emulate this scene as we lived in the video game.

"I don't know how many people realized how iconic it was, that there was already an image attached," Cavill said. "And so, when I was getting into that bathtub, I was sitting there thinking, 'I wonder if anyone knows how much this particular scene is going to talk about.' I was trying to get my feet up and I couldn't; the bathtub was the wrong way But I thought that could have been a lot to ask. "

Recently, Cavill also participated in a video of Netflix itself explaining how the famous Blaviken fight scene was filmed. The actor narrated the secrets that were hidden behind the witch's striking blows and how he could do them with his sword. Luckily, the magic of television intervened by providing smaller swords that allowed more agile strokes, but which would later be modified by computer to have a greater appearance.

The The Witcher's second season already underway. Netflix, its producer, has promised to correct certain mistakes made during the first season ahead of the premiere, something that will make fans who were not entirely happy with the series, can join again the adventures of Geralt de Rivia.