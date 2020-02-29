Henry Cavill muscles, a problem for costumes

Share it:

The muscular body from Henry Cavill He is one of the most imitated in the gyms since he left everyone speechless after seeing how the actor sat in Superman's suit, muscles he has not lost – but increased – for his role in 'The Witcher'. In the successful series of Netflix, there are quite a few scenes in which Cavill sports the imposing physique that has worked doing this training that we tell you However, it also has scenes in which the locker room it's crucial … and that's where the problems of having so much come muscle.

The costume team they have been seen and wanted to find the formula to cover the huge biceps or pecs that Henry Cavill Walk through the series. After Superman's suit, as we said, he sat in such a way that he looked like his second skin, the armor and shirts he wears in 'The Witcher' It has been more complicated to fit in between so much muscle. As account Tim Aslam, stylist of the series, one of the most difficult to prepare was the armor that looks Gerarlt, the character of Cavill. "The expectations about Geralt's appearance were quite high. There was an image in the mind of those who had read the books of what Geralt should look like. The challenge was to design convincing armor, but also to allow Henry to move freely with his body very muscular and perform the complex physical movements that the series requires. "

However, what Aslam remembers best for all the work he brought with him was the problem they had with the garments of leather well "the muscles from Henry Cavill they destroyed the leather at such an alarming speed that replacements were constantly produced to meet the needs of production. "