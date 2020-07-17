Henry Cavill, interpreter of The Witcher, assembles a new gaming PC … but makes a mistake

Share it:

Henry Cavill, the actor who played Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix TV series The Witcher, is a big fan of video games. As he has repeatedly said in interviews, he has played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt several times, a title that he loved and that pushed him to participate in auditions for the role of Geralt.

The British actor, while waiting to be able to return to the set to continue shooting the season 2 of The Witcher, has decided to anticipate the arrival of the new generation consoles by many months assembling a brand new gaming PC, an event that he decided to share on his social profiles. In a video of over 5 minutes he documented the entire assembly process, from the delicate assembly of the CPU on the motherboard to the power on, even if there were critical moments! At some point, in fact, it is possible to see the actor reverse mount the liquid dissipation system who chose for his system, a flashy one NZXT Kraken Z73 equipped with colored LEDs and an indicator light for the CPU and GPU temperature. The procedure caused some headaches, but eventually Cavill managed to solve the problem and continue with the assembly. A mistake that we can easily forgive the good Henry: after all, who has never done something wrong trying to mount a brand new gaming PC?

Curious to know the other components of your PC? During the video we were able to glimpse a processor AMD Ryzen 9 and a graphics card ASUS ROG NVIDIA GeForce 2080Ti OC, all collected in a Fractal case. We are sure that he will have a great time re-playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with that little creature …