Henry Cavill: Fans of the actor in love with his look in Enola Holmes

Everyone is crazy about Henry Cavill, this time because of the look he sports in the new Netfflix movie Enola Holmes, in which he plays the legendary investigator Sherlock Holmes.

The new trailer for Enola Holmes brought with it several positive comments, especially from fans of Henry Cavill, who for the occasion will be only a secondary character (the protagonist is Millie Bobby Brown), but what a secondary character!

And it is for this, and in particular for the look the actor sports in the film (those hedgehogs!), which the Twitterverse is showing all its approval with dedicated posts.

“1. With Enola Holmes it seems that there will be fun

2. I am absolutely in favor of Henry Cavill’s little Superman curl

3. God bless the casting director who came up with a statement like ‘Listen, what if we made a cool Sherlock Holmes?’“someone writes.

“Thanks Netflix for letting us see Henry Cavill’s curls in all their glory“someone else comments.

“Henry Cavill’s curls in the new Enola Holmes trailer:

★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★“others are unbalanced.

“Thanks Netflix for giving us what the Superman movie failed to give us: Henry Cavill’s curls“thank you again.

“I’m really glad everyone is understanding the importance of Henry Cavill’s curls. Their appearances are rare, but when they are there it’s simply * explanatory emojis *. This is an appreciation account for Curly Cavill“asserts another user.

In short, if we can’t have Superman or Geralt of Rivia soon, we can always console ourselves with Sherlock Holmes… No?

Enola Holmes will be available on Netflix from September 23rd.