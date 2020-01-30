Henry Cavill explains how the swords he uses in The Witcher are

Share it:

During his scenes in The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill has proven to know how a sword is wielded and, more importantly, how Geralt de Rivia himself would wield it in combat.

To make clear that he understands the importance of these weapons in the Witcher universe and how vital they are to the character he plays, Cavill stars in a new Netflix video where he addresses all the details about these deadly weapons.

As you know, the sorcerer works with two swords, that of steel and silver. The first one is made of meteorite and serves as an equalizer to men and beasts. When it comes to magical creatures it is necessary to lay hold of the silver sword, fantastic to cut off what steel cannot damage.

In the video every detail is discussed and it is even explained why Renfri's broce is in the sorcerer's sword, as it helps him stay focused and be true to his principles.

Cavill himself asked that the style of the sword be redesasaplanded to put a handle at a downward angle that will allow him to execute the complicated combat scenes that are necessary when you are incarnating the Blaviken Butcher himself, an expert in the handling of the sword that knows Use it in any situation.

It is also explained that there are different versions of the swords and that most of the time a light one is used that allows to execute the fast turns and controls that have made possible the fascinating choreographies of which this series makes gal.

We will see many more butchers starring Geralt next year when the series premieres its second season. Until then we will have to settle for the animated film starring Vesemir that Netflix recently announced.