Henry Cavill becomes Geralt with an unprecedented transformation from the set

After the stop to filming announced a few months ago, finally The Wicther 2 and its brilliant cast return to the set of the second season and to update us on the state of work is the protagonist Henry Cavill, which shows us an amazing photo from behind the scenes.

The shot was posted a few hours ago from the actor’s Instagram profile and shows us Cavill in the makeup room after shooting, intent on undress the clothes of Geralt di Rivia: scars, cuts and burns of all kinds are the masters anticipating lethal and, who knows, perhaps unprecedented clashes. To accompany the post the following comment:

“No, I didn’t go bald, but hor wearing several kilos of gauze and tape, of two types, and a little glue: removing them is a joy. Jacqui and Ailbhe here, however, have the delicacy of an angel. Jacqui is more of a vengeful angel than anything else, but that’s all part of her charm. “

In the Season 1 finale we saw Geralt, Features (Freya Allan) e Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) about to start a new adventure that will further mark and intertwine their destinies which, as we can imagine, will be full of challenges and dangers. The work of The Witcher 2 resumed a little less than ten days ago and it seems that everyone is giving themselves a great work to do to make up for lost time. Other clues to what we will see are the recent shots of Freya Allan and her training ahead of season 2.