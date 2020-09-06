Henry Cavill as the next James Bond? Artificial Intelligence says yes

Share it:

Without too much fanfare, Henry Cavill has won the roles of Geralt of Rivia, Superman and Sherlock Holmes. Truly iconic characters, which is why many continue to wonder if the time has come to put a martini in their hand and start calling him Bond, James Bond.

After all, the new trailer of No Time To Die reminds us that the time to say goodbye to Daniel Craig’s 007 is approaching, and this means that a new period of betting awaits us regarding the possible replacement actor, as always happens at the end of a ‘era. Apparently this time there would not even be discussing it though, since software already has clear ideas for Bond’s future.

A new study conducted by Largo.ai, based on an AI capable of analyzing multiple data and comparing the characteristics of many actors, has indicated Cavill as the most eligible. The survey was mainly used to predict which actor would receive the most support from the public having to play Bond. As for England, home of the secret agent, Cavill won with a score of 92.3%, followed by Richard Armitage and Idris Elba.

At an international level, things change, and the good Henry is forced to pass the smocking to The Boys star Karl Urban, with a “virtual” rating of 96.7%, followed by Chris Evans and Will Smith. The study also speculated on female alternatives, which include Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), Katee Sackhoff e Angelina Jolie.

What do you think? Are you careful with the software? Or would you prefer someone else as Craig’s heir? After an important postponement, confirmation has arrived that No Time To Die will not suffer further postponements.