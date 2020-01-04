Henry Cavill and The Witcher on Netflix: the actor explains his love for video games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The extraordinary success of The Witcher's Netflix series brought back an interview granted in December by Henry Cavill in which the actor who plays Geralt talks about his love for video games.

On the microphones of the Rich Eisen Show, the British actor confirmed to be a PC gamer from childhood and that he wanted to cultivate this passion even after embarking on a career in cinema. In describing her videogame station, Cavill explains that "I have a small house in London, it's not huge. My computer desk is in the living room, I don't have a 'player cave', it's nothing special".

Always with regard to his passion for video games, I do Witcher from the Netflix TV series by The Witcher he focused on the time he can dedicate to you since his work commitments force him to travel the world: "I prefer PC rather than consoles, I'm a huge fan of games like Total War, World of Warcraft and Overwatch. But I barely have time to play, so when I manage to carve out some space I prefer to play rather than follow the streaming or similar ".

In recent days, Henry Cavill has also explained how many times he has finished The Witcher 3 and unveiled his favorite Overwatch hero. If you are only now approaching the last chapter of the role-playing game CD Projekt after being bewitched by the fantasy atmospheres of first season of the TV series, we finally recommend following these 10 tips to start playing The Witcher 3 after the Netflix series.