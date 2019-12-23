Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra from the Netflix series in The Witcher 3, thanks to a mod!

Share it:

It was only a matter of time: the TV series of The Witcher produced by Netflix is ​​getting a great consensus even among gamers, although it has nothing to do with the CD Projekt RED saga, and it didn't take long before the modders went to work to come up with something interesting.

On NexusMods, the paradise of all geeks, we have found a mod that allows you to replace the faces of Geralt and Yennefer in The Witcher 3 with those of the two actors of the show, that is Henry Cavill is Anya Chalotra, both British. As you can see in the images attached at the bottom of this news, the modder Adrian4444 he also replicated the particular color of the eyes that the two characters show off in the series, as well as their physiognomy. There is certainly ample room for improvement, especially as regards the Chalotra model, but it is a good start. If you are comfortable with modding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PC, then you can download and install the necessary files by going to this address.

The success of the Netflix TV series has led many users to return to The Witcher 3, which in these days has recorded a peak of 49 thousand players connected simultaneously, enough to overcome Red Dead Redemption 2, fresh from the release on the Valve platform.