 Henry Cavill acknowledges being bullied by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman

The movie "Batman v Superman" He left us the impressive debut of Ben Affleck as Batman. The actor was in a good moment at the time and that's why we had an imposing incarnation of the hero of Gotham on screen. Ben Affleck got very fit for that movie, thus leaving us that great moment of encounter between Superman and Batman.

The last issue of the magazine Healthy For Men includes statements by the actor Henry Cavill where he remembers that moment when he had his face to face with Ben Affleck. Cavill acknowledges that he felt he was very fit for that Superman performance but at the same time admits that when he was alongside Ben Affleck, he became intimidated. He explains that he saw that Ben was especially strong and with very marked muscles, since he felt the urgent need to try even harder in the gym to get more muscle and volume.

Like most things in life, you get to a certain level, and I thought I was in good shape when I entered that movie. Then I met Ben Affleck. What impressed me first was how fun it was, but the man was also very muscular too. I've never been the superior type of guy, but I admit I was a little intimidated, and it gave me the desire to squeeze a little more, because Ben is really muscular. The guy is huge. I am insignificant in comparison. It is much bigger than I expected, this huge presence and vast physique. I had to step it up. When you see this mountain of a man walking around the set, you think: ‘I have to go to the gym … yesterday’.

Ben Affleck measures around 1.93 m, while Henry Cavill measures about 1.85 m, so there was a certain difference in height and volume, because in fact, Henry Cavill now sports almost more muscles than what it was when the DC movie was shot.

Via information | Healthy For Men via CBM