Henry Cavill, a new fan art imagines him with the Superman Rebirth costume

Looking forward to understand if and when Henry Cavill will return to theMan of Steel in the future of cinema A.D, in some secondary role or in a new starring film, fans continue to imagine the star in the role, to want it and ask for it loudly, this time thinking about it wearing the suit of Superman Rebirth.

During an interview with Variety, talking about his rumored return as The Man of Steel, Cavill has labeled recent reports as "speculation" and in some cases real inventions, and suggested that his return could only remain wishful thinking.

"The amount of speculation, like the things I've read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating"he said the British actor when asked about the future of the man of steel."The most irritating thing is when you find out that people say these things as if they were a fact. But I think the important thing is that fans have shown their enthusiasm for the matter, and I think it is important to be enthusiastic about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people talk about it, even if talking about it means making up news, I can accept it because it means they want to see the character again. And, in an ideal world, I would like to interpret it again."

We remember that the scoop of Henry Cavill's return was anticipated by major newspapers Hollywood and not from the usual fan sites, so it is possible that Cavill's words are deliberately cautious given the lack of official nature of the thing. Who knows that the official announcement will not reach the DC FanDome, expected for next August 22nd: during the event, in fact, two mysterious films will also be presented.