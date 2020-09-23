Helstrom, the official trailer of the Marvel series anticipates the debut on Hulu

While Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios have taken over the entire television department of the House of Ideas, the latest series made by the discontinued Marvel Television is about to land on Hulu. We are talking about Helstrom, which is now shown with a new official trailer.

The show will follow the events of Daimon and Ana Helstrom, son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon respectively. In the first episode, Daimon will have to investigate a boy possessed by a demon in Oregon, while in the meantime Ana organizes an auction to lure a criminal to San Francisco. According to the description of the second episode, however, a horrible accident will force Daimon and the Vatican agent Gabriella Rossetti (Ariana Guerra) to fight for the soul of a person.

As you can also see in the poster below, theabsence of the Marvel logo is a further confirmation of Kevin Feige’s desire to link the name of the company only to the canonical series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will soon make their debut on Disney + with the arrival of WandaVision and later with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e Loki.

The series will debut on Hulu on October 16th, while we have no news on the Italian release date. For more information, we refer you to the first Helstrom teaser.