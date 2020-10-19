Helstrom, the Hulu series opens the doors to a Marvel horror universe?

Placing Marvel and horror in the same sentence sounds almost like a blasphemy: films and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have always traveled on family friendly tones even in their darkest moments and, in general, the Studios have never expressed interest in the genre. What if Helstrom finally change the cards on the table?

The series currently airing on Hulu is a Marvel production only in part, and it shows: the means are certainly not those available to a WandaVision or any MCU film, but there have been many who have felt interest in front of a show with atmospheres so blatantly horror.

The exponents of the genre at Marvel, on the other hand, are certainly not lacking and are not lacking in appreciation, just think of Blade or Ghost Rider. Why, then, don’t think about going all-in and trying to make all these characters coexist in one universe dedicated to them?

Horror, on the other hand, is still a very profitable trend today, just take for example the infinity of Netflix series that travel on these wavelengths. Is it possible that Disney and Marvel want to miss this opportunity? Of course, combining the two would be risky: theMCU was born as a product for families and, presumably, as such it will continue its ride. But on the other hand it is not said that all heroes must necessarily coexist in the same universe, don’t you think?

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what you would think of such an eventuality. The premises, it must be said, are not the best: Helstrom did not get a great score on Rotten Tomatoes, settling on rather low levels. Find out more here for the official Helstrom trailer.