Helstrom, the first official trailer of the Hulu series arrives!

A new piece is about to be added to the immense mosaic that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe: it is about Helstrom, a series that marks a new step in Marvel's conquest of the world of streaming platforms after Netflix and, of course, Disney +.

Helstrom will in fact be the second Marvel series to debut on Hulu after Marvel's Runaways: despite being a show that will have a life of its own and points of contact not yet well clarified with the other shows in the franchise, the series with Elizabeth Marvel must in fact be considered fully part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the debut of the show on Hulu we will have to wait a little longer, but Marvel fans can now finally begin to get an idea of ​​what we will see thanks to the first official trailer of the series released a few hours ago at Comic-Con.

The Helstrom episodes will follow the adventures of Daimon and Ana Helstrom, children of a powerful quantum mysterious serial killer: the two protagonists of the show will have a lot to do in trying to face the worst part of humanity, both relying on their skills and attitudes. In the meantime, a short video presented the cast of Helstrom; according to the protagonist of the show, however, Helstrom will be a way to explore the Marvel universe more deeply.