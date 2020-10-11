Helstrom, score on Rotten Tomatoes revealed

A few days after its official debut on Hulu, the Serie Helstrom based on the group of branded characters Marvel (but disconnected from the MCU) has already received the first reviews from the American press, which allowed the arrival of an official score on Rotten Tomatoes, which unfortunately is really low.

We are in fact talking about a disappointing 43% with 8 reviews to their credit, moreover obviously not fresh. User reviews are completely missing, which will arrive next week after the first three episodes.

The show follows the events of Daimon and Ana Helstrom, son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon respectively. In the first episode, Daimon will have to investigate a boy possessed by a demon in Oregon, while in the meantime Ana organizes an auction to lure a criminal to San Francisco. According to the description of the second episode, however, a horrible accident will force Daimon and the Vatican agent Gabriella Rossetti (Ariana Guerra) to fight for the soul of a person.

L’absence of the Marvel logo from every official material is a further confirmation of Kevin Feige’s desire to link the name of the company only to the canonical series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will soon make their debut on Disney + with the arrival of WandaVision and later with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e Loki.

The series will debut on Hulu on October 16th, while we have no news on the Italian release date. For more information, we refer you to the first Helstrom teaser.