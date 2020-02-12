"Help me to stop suffering": The heartbreaking message of Barbara Guillen before she died

This morning we announced the death of actress Barbara Guillén. His death was confirmed by his daughter, also the French artist Guillen.

The interpreter died on December 9 after being in delicate health for a long time, which led the family to request financial support from family and friends to support expensive medical treatments.

Guillen was also a couple of the actor Alejandro Camacho, with whom he procreated Francesca, who was responsible for spreading the last and emotional message that his mother left before leaving.

In the emotional reflection, Guillen says that his loved ones "have prolonged my life and my pain and my hope and have sacrificed some rights, whims or needs for no reason except love":

The time that I have been alive, almost 4 months waiting for medical answers that did not arrive, made me waste a lot of time and just for that reason I do not want to lose this battle, for you, for my dogs and because I deserve it ”.

The actress also wanted to thank "my daughter who has silently fought in this way, for Tim Trench, who of all the friends in the world, the best touched me and first of all my dear and beloved Quique."

Dear and dear; Message from Barbara Guillen, my mother… First we infinitely thank everyone who … Posted by Guillen Monica on Thursday, December 5, 2019

You may also be interested in: Actress Barbara Guillén, ex-partner of Alejandro Camacho dies