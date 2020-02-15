Help me to sing to my daughter: Jenni Rivera dedicated “Paloma Negra” to Chiquis in her last concert (VIDEO)

Share it:

Seven years ago Jenni Rivera He died in a tragic plane crash, which today remains a mystery, after giving a concert at the Monterrey Arena.

The concert was very emotional and had terrifying moments, like when someone in the audience shouted "Today they kill her" and the last song he performed: Black pigeon.

The Band Diva he sang the mythical theme with a great feeling and moved his entire audience, since he dedicated it to a very special person: his daughter, Chiquis Rivera.

Jenny I was strongly fighting with her daughter, due to strong issues related to sexual abuse and infidelity.

In 1997, it was learned that The big lady decided to separate from her husband, José Trinidadsince he had sexually abused Chiquis, when he was eight years old, and his sister's Rosy.

Subsequently, the relationship became more tense, when the girl left Angel of the Villar, CEO of the record label DEL Record; relationship with which I did not agree Jenny. The discomfort reached so much that, during the Radio Awards from 2012, the businessman shouted "bitch" to his mother-in-law.

However, the worst moment between them was two months before the death of The Diva of the Band when it came to light that his then partner, Esteban Loaiza, He was unfaithful with his own daughter.

Apparently, the young woman tried to look for her several times, but Jenni Rivera refused to see her and He told him he had no mother.

However, during his last concert the singer dedicated him Black pigeon and asked his audience for support.

I've always sung it with a lot of feeling, but a few months ago it reaches my heart deeply, I ask you to help me sing it to my daughter. ”

