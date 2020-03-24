Helmut Marko: "Verstappen told me he was terrified, it would be best if he got infected"

When Helmut Marko, adviser to the Red Bull team, speaks, you have to be very attentive because every time he does, everything he says usually has a lot of repercussion. From monumental cracks to surprising statements like this in which justifying age factors, he claims that he expects Max Verstappen to become infected with coronavirus.

Marko already caused controversy two weeks ago in his first assessment of the covid-19: "Coronavirus is no more dangerous than flu. We have to counter the fear-mongering of the politicians and not support them. We have to think positively. Most people die from diseases they already had before. "

After these statements, the version that comes to us from Helmut Marko's mouth is radically different. Something understandable due to the aggravation of all this situation around the world in recent weeks. This is how Marko summarizes the conversation he had with the Dutch pilot: "He told me on the phone that he was terrified of being infected, but it would be best if he got infected now. At 22, he's not in the risk group, but after that he would be immune on his title journey"

With that forcefulness The Red Bull adviser has told the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. The logic that Marko has used to make this statement is that the young Dutch star is not part of the risk groups and that, if infected, could pass it relatively easily and thus immunize.