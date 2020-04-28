Hellraiser will have television series on HBO

Share it:

The license Hellraiser is going to make the leap to television with HBO with David Gordon Green directing some of the episodes. He was the man behind the magnificent return to Halloween released in theaters in 2018.

An attempt was already made to adapt Clive Barker's work to television in 2012 but it seems that it will be now when it is finally achieved. The pilot and many other episodes will be directed by Green with a script by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica and Daredevil) and Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Trick r ’Treat).

"The idea is to create an elevated continuation and expansion of Hellraiser's well-established mythology. It is by no means a remake, instead it will assume that past mythology is known"he tells Deadline.

The series will continue to focus on the cenobites and their leader, Pinhead. These beings come from hell to harvest human souls and try to keep the balance between good and evil.

Deadline talks about a separate movie from this series that they have running at the Spyglass production company.

About the creative universe by Barker, a dozen movies, several books, comics and even a video game have been created that never saw the light of day.

The first movie was released in 1987 and the most recent was Hellraiser: Judgment, released in 2018.

The HBO series features Danny McBride and Roy Lee among its many executive producers. No additional details have been released at this time, nor has an official announcement been made.