         'Hellraiser' reboot is coming: director of 'The Ritual' will open the Lament Settings

In 1987 Clive Barker acted as a male orchestra writing and directing the adaptation of his own novel Hellraiser, a fantastic exercise in terror that, in addition to becoming an everlasting classic and assuming the birth of one of the genre's great icons, gave rise to a franchise, made up to date of ten titles, which is far from stopping.

About a year ago we told you that the writer David S. Goyer had in his hands the script for a reboot of the saga produced by Spyglass. Well, today, at last, we have known that David Bruckner will be in charge of reuniting with Pinhead from the director's seat under a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski based on a Goyer story.

The truth is that the signing of Bruckner invites you to trust the project. The Georgian is by no means oblivious to terror, having received his latest feature film 'The Night House' – written by Collins and Piotrowski – a warm welcome at the latest edition of the Sundance Festival. His magnificent solo debut 'El ritual' – which you can see on Netflix – and his segments in anthologies such as 'V / H / S' and 'Southbound', finish placing him as one of the most promising names on the current scene among their peers.

I have to confess that all the indifference that I generated the return of the cenobites It has just become a great interest in rediscovering its dark universe of pleasure, pain and horror at close range. We will see how things evolve and if we will finally find a production at the height of the original.