Hellraiser, Clive Barker will be the executive producer of the HBO series

Clive Barker is returning to the world of Hellraiser in a big way, since like Deadline confirm, it will be executive producer of the HBO series currently under development. The original 1987 film was directed by Barker and based on his own novel titled Slaves of hell, and has since seen the production of nine sequels.

It was revealed earlier this year that the director of Halloween of 2018 and upcoming ones Halloween Kills e Halloween Ends David Gordon Green will direct the episodes of the series. There is currently also a new Hellraiser reboot project developed by director David Bruckner.

Barker he did know in a statement to be “Delighted that the Hellraiser mythology is seeing a new life. It’s time for the stories to go back to their roots. I can’t wait to bring to a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil that invades our human lives and how we must find within ourselves the power to resist it. “



The fellow executive producer Dan Farah | he added: “Hellraiser started with Clive’s imagination and we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.”

The series will be written by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty, with Verheiden serving as the showrunner of the series.

The original film it focused on a mysterious box that opens a portal to a demonic dimension. Following the apparent death of a man who opens the box, his former lover begins to make sacrifices that slowly begin to bring the man back to life. His actions eventually attract the attention of the demonic cenobites, led by the infamous Pinhead.

The TV series could be considered a sequel of the acclaimed 1987 film, the idea is in fact to expand the franchise and explore the world of Hellraiser, no casting news has been released but we are sure to see you again soon Pinehead.