Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast standalone mission can be downloaded for free on PC

Canadian authors of Cradle Games publish The Thespian Feast on Steam, an extended demo of Hellpoint that immerses us in the atmosphere of the ambitious RPG inspired by Dark Souls and Dead Space before its arrival on PC in April, with a subsequent launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

The Thespian Feast it is placed chronologically 50 years after the events of the main Hellpoint campaign and, also for this reason, it represents a sort of "demo-sequel" that helps us become familiar with the gameplay dynamics of the title in view of the landing on Steam .

The story of this demo version of Hellpoint foresees a different protagonist from the "major" game and is linked to the experience offered by Cradle Games in the demo published four years ago. The setting of The Thespian Feast is the backdrop for the sixth main title map and focuses on the challenges to be faced against the alien demons Thespian who invaded the Irid Novo space station.

The standalone mission The Thespian Feast is already available on PC Steam and can be downloaded completely Free. To those who want to deepen their knowledge of this action RPG inspired by DOOM, Dark Souls and Dead Space, we remind you that on these pages you will find our preview of Hellpoint.