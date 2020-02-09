Hellpoint: Preview video of the action RPG inspired by Dark Souls and Dead Space

Share it:

Almost three years have passed since the announcement, but finally Hellpoint is ready to go out. Let's find out all the details of this interesting space action RPG for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, the first work of the Cradle Games development team.

Hellpoint fits into the soulslike line, offering an inspired experience as well as a Dark Souls, even to works like Dead Space and DOOM. The title is in fact set on an abandoned space station, whose inhabitants have been hit by a plague known as The Merge (The Merger). Players will be called to to impersonate a soulless artificial creature, called Spawn, born thanks to advanced 3D printing technology, with the aim of annihilating humans transformed into dangerous creatures and discovering the true nature of the plague.

The developers, in any case, did not just reproduce the dynamics of Dark Souls, but also tried to expand the formula with a innovative mechanics: the space station orbits around a threatening black hole with a cycle that takes place every 21 hours and that induces continuous variations – both positive and negative – within the structure. The interesting ideas do not end here at all: if the project has intrigued you and you want to know more, we advise you to look at the Video Preview attached at the top of this news and read the preview of Hellpoint edited by our Cristina Bona. The release is set on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch for April 16th.