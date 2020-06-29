Hellpoint: new screenshots for the Dark Souls in sci-fi sauce

Share it:

The wait for Hellpoint, soulslike in Cradle Games' sci-fi sauce, is proving to be longer than expected, but fortunately the developers periodically share new game-related material.

In recent days, several screenshots have appeared online that allow us to take a further look at the environments of the Irid Novo space station. Once the glorious pinnacle of humanity's achievements, it was devastated by the invasion of evil interdimensional entities and dominated by the will of cosmic Gods. In full respect of the dictates of soulslike, Irid Novo is configured as an enormous interconnected structure full of practicable roads, hidden shortcuts and numerous secrets. In the screenshots attached at the bottom of the news we can thus admire places such as the Alma Mater bookshop and the mines buried under the Arisen palace.

The launch of Hellpoint was initially scheduled for April 16 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, but has been postponed to the second quarter of this year, which ends on June 30. The new launch window is about to end, but the game has not yet been released. In the meantime, you can find out more details about the soulslike by reading our preview of Hellpoint.