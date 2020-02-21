Entertainment

Hello World: unveiled the voice actors of the film that will arrive in our cinemas

February 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Italian release of Hello World, il new film from the producer of Your Name. For the occasion, Anime Factory has released a short clip in which it announces the first faces that will lend their voices to the characters of the film.

Directed by director of Sword Art Online, Hello World will arrive in Italian cinemas on 9, 10 and 11 March, through the formula of "special event". At home, the film was a great success which significantly increased the sales of the manga adaptation of the same name, which is also nearing its end.

The story of Hello world he places himself in the future, in 2027 to be precise, and tells the adventures of the student Naomi Katagaki, a high school student with a love of reading, and of the self of the future, who came to the past to save his future girlfriend, Ruri Ichigyo.

Well, it will be Mirko Cinnamon (Ren in "The Boy and the Beast") to lend his voice to the protagonist as a boy, while he will be Gabriele Vender (Ken raised in "Mirai") to play the adult version of the homonymous character. Finally, Anime Factory has confirmed that it will be the very young girl Agnese Marteddu (Ponyo of "Ponyo on the cliff") to round Ruri.

And you, instead, what do you think of the voices chosen by the Koch Media label linked to the Japanese animation for Hello World? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page.

