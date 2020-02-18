Hello World: the anime movie from the producers of Your Name

Share it:

In the last weeks Anime Factory announced that for just three days (March 9-10-11) a new animated film will arrive in Italian cinemas, from the producers of Your Name, and directed by Tomohiko Ito, former director of Sword Art Online: Hello world. Expectations for the new film are high. Although Hello World will debut in Italy in a few weeks, it landed in Japanese cinemas last September, thus allowing us to start getting an idea about the plot.

Finally, the distribution company disclosed, exclusively for Everyeye, the first trailer of Hello World, and from what little we have been able to taste, there seem to be the right ingredients for a love story that will be able to capture us from the first minutes, and for which, once we get to the end credits, we could shed a few tears.

We are just a data store …

The film directed by Tomohiko Ito is set in a 2027 Kyoto. Here they live Naomi Katagaki is Ruri Ichigyo.

After leaving school, Naomi runs into a mysterious hooded man: he discovers himself to be Naomi Katagaki, who came from the future. The time traveler has returned to the past to help himself have an appointment with Ruri. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when man from the future reveals his true goal: to change a tragic event that will involve Ruri. Following the advice of the future himself, Naomi will get closer and closer to Ruri, with the hope of being able to save her. At the moment we do not yet know how the plot will develop, but the trailer has provided us with small and useful information to make us a Preliminary idea of ​​what we will be able to see: perhaps what struck us most is a warp that seems to start like a "normal" love story, with sci-fi elements and time travel, to then take an unexpected turn with a bitter aftertaste. After seeing the trailer (lasting about 1 minute), our expectations of having a well-built love story, which will be able to conquer us from the beginning, are high. To make the relationship between the two protagonists more engaging, we hope to find the right management of the available minutes: the first half of the feature film could focus on the birth and evolution of the relationship between Naomi and Ruri, in order to get to know them better and be able to become attached to them.

The second, however, could focus on the more dramatic side of the production, so as to make us more involved in the sufferings of the two Naomi in experiencing the tragedy.

In this regard, what the short duration of the trailer has offered us has managed to tickle our imagination. One of the main themes of Hello World is time travel, and with experience we have learned that changing the past almost always has harmful consequences for the future. After meeting the Naomi of the future, we see the young man from the past slapped by Ruri, probably for something he said: at that juncture it is possible to notice small squares, which could be a sign of a space-time phase shift, as if had occurred an unexpected event.

Halfway through the trailer, we see the student fleeing like a madman with his beloved, to save her from a world that is changing under their feet and that is slowly being destroyed: colored pixels they emerge from a crumbling pagoda, and this could be a sign of the beginning of the end.

We asked ourselves if what is happening is not a repercussion of the attempt to prevent Ruri from dying: the world is canceled because the past has been changed. To support this thesis there are two elements: in a sequence in which Naomi runs away with her beloved, it seems that her hand is wrapped in a bluish halo, as if she were about to disappear or in any case as if it were a repercussion of the temporal alteration.

In some situations, moreover, it is possible to peer into the mysterious purple creatures with long arms (in some shots they seem to have human hands), and with a bunny head, chasing the two fugitives: it cannot be excluded that they could be guardians of the time , who want to prevent the two from escape from one's destiny.

So a question arises, which could be the pivot of the whole canvas: it would be right to sacrifice the world and millions of lives in the name of love? Among the various questions that encourage us to continue the vision, there is one that could be the basis of an unexpected twist. In the final seconds of the short trailer, the voices of Ruri and Naomi alternate, to form the phrase: "You are not … I am not … Katagaki".

The phrase is certainly cryptic and could pave the way for various interpretations, but we like to think that the Naomi of the future is not who he says he is, but another person in the past in love with the student and who has not been able to accept his premature disappearance. However, we cannot rule out that what we are shown in the trailer was an ad hoc montage for whet our curiosity even more.

… in the real world

Surely what catches the eye from the video is the graphic style: there is an alternation between CGI and manual trait. Nevertheless, for what little we have been able to test, we can say that the CGI, although in sporadic moments jumps to the eye due to rigid animations, is well done, managing to masterfully marry with the manual trait used for the setting. The most classic design is fascinating, with a particular and meticulous attention to detail, especially in the close-ups.

Towards the end of the trailer, we witnessed a dreamlike scene or probably a possible journey through time, in which we see Naomi plunging into space, in a "madness" of colors, and in this circumstance the style changes again: the character has a more stylized and slender stretch.

In addition, we would like to spend a few words on photography, aware that we have not yet seen the final product: it seems, in fact, that the authors have used more vivid lighting to represent the moments of quiet and light-heartedness, when the two heroes meet and bind; instead, the setting seems to become increasingly gloomy when the drama begins, and the world is twisting little by little, bending, taking on strange shapes, ready to to destroy oneself and to bring with it all the inhabitants.