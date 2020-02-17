Hello World: exclusively the Italian trailer of the film, from March to the cinema

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film was shown in Japanese cinemas on 20 September 2019 Hello world, directed by Tomohiko Ito, who in the past has already dealt with directing important titles such as Sword Art Online. Accompanied by the producers of Your Name, the director launched the spectators into the moving story of Naomi Katakagi and Ruri Ichigyo, which will reach Italian cinemas thanks to Koch Media from 9 to 11 March. We offer you the official Italian trailer, exclusively for you on Everyeye.it.

Hello World will also arrive in Italy. Indeed it had been announced that Koch Media, thanks to Anime Factory, will distribute the film in March in a special three-day event. A few weeks later, the house officially publishes the Hello World trailer voiced in Italian, together with some images and the official synopsis: we offer you all this, exclusive Italian on Everyeye.it.

In the Kyoto of 2027, Naomi Katagaki, a high school student with a passion for reading, mysteriously comes into contact with a man who appeared out of nowhere. The latter reveals to him that he is the "self" of the future and that he has returned to the past to save Ruri Ichigyo, the classmate and future girlfriend who otherwise would have gone into a coma following an accident shortly thereafter.

Below you can see the seven diffused images of Hello world together with the presentation video lasting one and a half minutes. Will the three protagonists win the race against time in this world that does not want to see them together? Hello World will be available in Italy on the following dates: 9, 10 and 11 March.

In addition to the film, Hello World has also received a manga, which has been running in Japan since July 19, 2019 in the magazine Ultra Jump.