Hello Neighbor 2: announced the second chapter of the famous stealth game

The pre-show of the Summer Game Fest conducted by the inevitable Geoff Keighley was the ideal stage to present the new chapter of one of the most famous stealth games in recent years, Hello Neighbor 2.

The publisher tinyBuild Games recently purchased the Hello Neighbor developer studio, formerly known as Dynamic Pixels. With the new name of Eerie Guest they presented the second chapter of their successful stealth game to the world, Hello Neighbor 2.

Hello Neighbor 2 is a "stealth horror game" in which players are persecuted by a mysterious creature while trying to track down Mr. Peterson (the famous The Neighbor) who disappeared during the events of the first chapter of the series. For this occasion the developers promise fights with one Advanced AI able to independently learn the game strategy, keeping track of every move of the players.

Hello Neighbor 2 will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and will support the feature Smart Delivery. Stay tuned for future updates.