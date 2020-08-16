Entertainment

Hello Kitty becomes the protagonist of the new suites of a hotel in Tokyo, all the photos

August 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

L'Asakusa Tobu Hotel of Asakusa, the famous district of Tokyo in Japan, recently announced a collaboration with Hello Kitty, the world famous Sanrio mascot. The partnership between the parties led to the creation of two splendid themed suites, bookable from August 24th and available from October 2020.

The first room was named Sakura Heavenly Maiden and is designed for families, with four beds, a dining area with a table and some seats and pastel pink walls adorned with decorations dedicated to the kitten. The second, Modern Japanese, is equally neat, with a more traditional design and depictions of the feline wearing a kimono. Below you can take a look at the photos shared by on Twitter.

Prices will be revealed on August 24, the date on which the official presentation will take place. The Asakusa Tobu is not an overly expensive hotel, but considering it's a family room with high-profile decor, the price will hardly be less than 250/300 euros per night. The room will be available precisely from 8 October 2020.

READ:  Akira, the producer reveals: "The budget of the film was less than a billion"

In Japan, such collaborations are not rare, just consider the latest themed rooms born from the partnership between hotels and anime of the caliber of Naruto and My Hero Academia. However, Hello Kitty's level of popularity remains incredible, for fifty years now the second most profitable franchise in the world after Pokémon.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.