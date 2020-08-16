Hello Kitty becomes the protagonist of the new suites of a hotel in Tokyo, all the photos

Share it:

L'Asakusa Tobu Hotel of Asakusa, the famous district of Tokyo in Japan, recently announced a collaboration with Hello Kitty, the world famous Sanrio mascot. The partnership between the parties led to the creation of two splendid themed suites, bookable from August 24th and available from October 2020.

The first room was named Sakura Heavenly Maiden and is designed for families, with four beds, a dining area with a table and some seats and pastel pink walls adorned with decorations dedicated to the kitten. The second, Modern Japanese, is equally neat, with a more traditional design and depictions of the feline wearing a kimono. Below you can take a look at the photos shared by on Twitter.

Prices will be revealed on August 24, the date on which the official presentation will take place. The Asakusa Tobu is not an overly expensive hotel, but considering it's a family room with high-profile decor, the price will hardly be less than 250/300 euros per night. The room will be available precisely from 8 October 2020.

In Japan, such collaborations are not rare, just consider the latest themed rooms born from the partnership between hotels and anime of the caliber of Naruto and My Hero Academia. However, Hello Kitty's level of popularity remains incredible, for fifty years now the second most profitable franchise in the world after Pokémon.