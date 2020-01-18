Entertainment

Hello Kitty and Gundam meet in a crazy official collaboration

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
What do they have in common Hello Kitty is Mobile Suit Gundam? Very little, you will say, and you would be right if you did not believe that in the magical lands of the Rising Sun, events that even the most enlightened scientists would be able to explain rationally often occur, and this is one of those cases.

As some of you may remember, Hello Kitty celebrated its anniversary last year with a series of initiatives including there was also a curious crossover with Mobile Suit Gundam, an unexpected work that conquered many fans. Well, apparently it would seem that that strange collaboration was far from over.

A new video update has been released through Youtube dedicated to what is called as Hello Kitty x Gundam, with the two companies holding the rights to their respective franchises which reunited in the name of a common causelove everywhere, even in the stars. The video showcases Hello Kitty's improbable entry into the bloody world of Gundam, proving ready for anything to end the violent hostilities that reign supreme in every inhabited planet.

A madness, in short, but it remains something that has been able to win the praise of the public, who has appreciated everything defining it as a great way to honor both productions. We remind all interested parties that in the last few weeks Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans has arrived on Netflix. Additionally, the Gundam Divers Re: Rise opening theme has been released in recent months.

