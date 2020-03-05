Hello Kitty and Dr. Martens together for a new line of fashionable shoes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hello Kitty and the famous British shoe brand Dr. Martens announce a collaboration for the production of a new line of shoes for all fans of the Sanrio character, arriving on March 6th. Let's take a look together.

The collaboration between the two brands was born to celebrate their 60th anniversary. On the Hello Kitty Twitter page, which you will find at the bottom of the news, we can see the first models of shoes resulting from the collaboration. There are three models: we have ankle boots, raised Oxford (for the less accustomed, they are very elegant shoes typical of the United Kingdom) and finally we have sandals. The models of Dr. Martens are very famous especially in some punk, rock and metal subcultures, who use to wear the shoes produced by this brand specialized in creating above all amphibians (highly imitated by other brands of footwear). Over the years, the Dr. Martens brand has linked with many others, such as Converse, Jean-Paul Gaultier and even the famous rock band Sex Pistols, with which it can boast a very long-lasting partnership.

For its part, Hello Kitty has also collaborated with brands of all kinds. We recently told you about the collaboration with Digimon to create prints for the promotion of the film Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna. Not to mention the nice and unusual collaboration between Hello Kitty and Gundam. We remind you that these shoe models will be available from tomorrow, March 6th, even if the sale price has not been revealed.