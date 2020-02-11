Hello Kitty and Digimon together for the cutest of collaborations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the release of the next, and perhaps last, film dedicated to the famous virtual monsters, entitled Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna out on February 21st, the Hello Kitty house is collaborating with the Digimon world.

Sanrio has indeed shown some artwork showing the characters of the series, the Digiprescelti in the company of their friends Digimon. The style of the artwork is very pastel and colorful, giving the idea that it was made by a child, but it must not be misleading because the details are very accurate and respect the personality of the characters with a few drawing lines. Taichi shows off all his grit for example. These artworks will be printed on the products that will promote the upcoming film. In addition to these drawings (which you find in this news) we can see other artworks that, this time, refer to the graphic style of Hello Kitty, the main mascot of Sanrio. Agumon, Gabumon, Patamon and the others are really cute with this style.

In conclusion we remind you of the latest trailer of Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna the film that will conclude the adventures of Taichi and the other Digiprescelti now adults. However, fans can rest assured that the new Digimon Psi series will start in April, a sort of soft-reboot that will show us a new point of view on the adventures of the protagonists of the series.