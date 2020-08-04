Hello Kitty against piracy: named "copyright ambassador"

Share it:

Hello Kitty it is one of the most popular brands in the world, with a strong merchandising and a success that has touched even the West with force. Which mascot better than the famous character is suitable to assume the role of copyright ambassador against piracy?

Piracy has long been a challenge for the Japanese government, exhausted by the illegal dissemination of copyrighted material. In recent years, especially since 2019, the Rising Sun showed the hard punch against those portals that spread protected material, leading to the closure of two of the most famous scanlation sites in the world. In this regard, we suggest that you retrieve our in-depth special on piracy and the anime and manga world.

The latest initiative promoted by theJapanese agency for cultural affairs who is going to take advantage of Hello Kitty's popularity to raise student awareness of copyright infringement issues. Even the famous company Dr. Martens has started a collaboration with the franchise, with the ultimate goal of offering a pair of limited edition shoes.

Finally, we remind you that the new copyright laws will take effect from January 1, 2021, which is why we can expect new and important developments in the coming months. And you, instead, what do you think of this particular collaboration? Let us know with a comment below.