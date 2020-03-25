Hellboy's reboot failed due to fans of Guillermo del Toro according to David Harbor

Share it:

On May 17, 2019, the premiere of Hellboy, the reboot of the saga at the hands of David Harbor. And, aside from having been a box office failure, the film did not receive very good reviews either. But … to what extent were the comparisons with previous films to blame?

According to Harbor, much of the blame can be attributed to Guillermo del Toro's fans. Or, in other words, he claims that because of these, the reboot was doomed to failure from the start.

Although to refer to your words, it is important to highlight the context with numbers. And it is that the production cost around 50 million dollars. Without a doubt, a fairly affordable figure for what the industry moves these days. However, it only raised $ 44 million worldwide. Subsequently, and not surprisingly, Harbor announced that there would be no sequel.

Now, through an Instagram Live (via ScreenRant), Harbor says that the reason for the failure of his film has been the love for the original Hellboy films by Guillermo del Toro and Ron Pearlman. According to him, this love was so great that no one could see further from him and open his mind to something completely new.

This is exactly what Harbor said: "I think it failed before we started shooting because I think people didn't want us to do the movie and for some reason there was a great … (it stays there). Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could reinvent yourself. And then, certainly, what appeared on the Internet was a 'We don't want you to touch this.' And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think it had its problems, but it was a fun movie and then people were very against it and I understand it, but I learned my lesson in many different ways. ".

What do you think? Do you think the lesson Harbor is talking about is totally true? Obviously, it refers to the fact that you do not have to make new versions of sagas that are very popular with fans.