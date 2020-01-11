Entertainment

Hellboy: what awaits us in the new winter special?

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
titled Hellboy Winter Special 2019 the comic book will be released on January 15 in the United States. The story featuring the Red Demon created by Mike Mignola will be a special reinterpretation of the novel "A Christmas Carol".

Hellboy is one of the longest running characters in the history of American comics. Created in 1993 by Mike Mignola the comic book of the grumpy and hasty investigator of the infernal paranormal manages to blend the taste of the very first adventure pulp comics (Doc Savage, Flash Gordon, The Phantom) with folklore, superstition, fairy tales and legends from all over the world, creating so a very successful combination that has found much success among fans, so much so that three films have been dedicated to the character (here you can find a review of Hellboy by Neil Marshall). In this new miniseries coming out next week in the US, Hellboy will find himself wandering through a city, stumbling upon a ghost street. Here he will meet a strange old miser in a sort of reinterpretation of the famous short story by Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol". In the special, however, there will not only be space for Hellboy, but we will also see a story with other characters from the Potagonist Mignola-verse or Sarah Jewell (an investigator of the last century) in a story entitled "The Longest Night" and "The Beast of Ingleheim" which will see the Knights of Saint Hagan at the center of the scene.

We also leave you with this curious crossover between Hellboy and Devilman that advertises the latest Hellboy film.

Maria Rivera

Maria Rivera

