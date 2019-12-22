Hellblade vs Hellblade 2 for Xbox Series X: first trailers compared

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In our new in-depth video dedicated to Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, we compare some sequences taken from the announcement trailer of the exclusive Xbox Series X with the presentation video of Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice.

In this video, we thus return to the violent dimension of the next adventure of Ninja Theory to meet the angry Senua admired in the video of the Game Awards 2019 which has revealed to the world the Xbox Series X first exclusive (the other big blockbuster for XSX already shown by Microsoft, Halo Infinite, will in fact be cross-gen and will also arrive on Xbox One).

The food for thought offered by this comparative video helps us to outline the playful, graphic and artistic contours of this intellectual property, giving us, moreover, the opportunity to understand the narrative direction taken by the English authors to exploit the major computational (and economic) resources to their disposition. Of particular interest are the considerations regarding the incredible realism of the facial animations of the protagonist, or the immersion of a lighting system which is likely to exploit the Ray Tracing to show off the power of the Xbox Series X.

Before leaving you to the video above, we can only advise you to recover the 4K and 8K wallpapers of Hellblade 2 and to read, if you have not already done so, our special on the analysis of the trailer of the exclusive Xbox Series X.