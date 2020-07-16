Hellblade 2: trailer made with Unreal Engine 5 in real-time? Epic's words

Share it:

The presentation trailer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was used by Microsoft to show the power of the new Xbox Series X. Epic Games seems to have returned to talk about the movie, using Senua's face as an example of using the Unreal Engine 5 in real time.

Microsoft itself had already confirmed the use of theUnreal Engine 5 for the new Hellblade 2. However during these months the debate on the famous presentation trailer had given rise to more than one doubt about the veracity of these images. During a presentation, however, Epic Games underlined how its next-gen graphics engine allows developers to create models of ultra-detailed characters to be animated in real time, taking as an example precisely what was seen with the trailer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

In short, the developers of Epic Games may have hinted that the presentation trailer was running in real-time and in-engine. "Let's not forget about the characters"Epic said of the real-time processing quality,"Senua in the new trailer of Hellblade 2, by our friends Ninja Theory, is a good example that you should check if you haven't done it yet".

On the other hand, the potential of the EU5 has been confirmed by what was seen during the presentation on PlayStation 5. What do you think about it? Meanwhile, fans hope to see Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in action in the next event dedicated to Xbox Game Studios.