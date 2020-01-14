Hellblade 2: Andrew Watkins leaves Naughty Dog to join Ninja Theory

Share it:

The development team of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 welcomes a new, prestigious member: it is Andrew Watkins, developer of Naughty Dog who held the position of Environmental Artist at the Sony software house that has shaped, among others, to the Uncharted and The Last of Us series.

As can be seen from the update of his LinkedIn profile, Watkins has assumed the role of Senior Environment Artist among the ranks of Ninja Theory since December 2019, after spending the last eight and a half years (more precisely from February 2011 and September 2019) in the Naughty Dog staff.

The advanced stage of development of The Last of Us Part 2 leads us to believe that Watkins has followed up on his will to abandon the Santa Monica team only after completing his assignment linked to the blockbuster starring Ellie who, we remember, is destined to land on PlayStation 4 the May 29. On the other hand, in October last year, the animator Jonathan Cooper also left Naughty Dog, considering that his experience in the company and in the TLOU2 project had ended.

Andrew Watkins, as a result, has already started his new professional experience in the British studios of Ninja Theory, although we do not know if he is among the architects of the suggestive (and disturbing) announcement video of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.