Hellblade 2 and Xbox Series X: new analysis on the graphic potential of nextgen systems

Drawing on Digital Foundry's considerations on Hellblade 2, the GamingBolt editorial team has taken the announcement video of Ninja Theory's nextgen adventure to analyze the graphics of this ambitious Xbox Game Studios project exclusively for PC and Xbox Series X .

GB guys start from the spectacular scenes admired during the Game Awards 2019 to focus on graphic and technological elements such as the advanced rendering of water and environmental surfaces, extremely realistic and created through polygonal meshes that should exploit one photogrammetry technique.

The analysis on graphic potential of nextgen consoles continues and also touches other aspects such as the volumetric and dynamic lighting effects which, presumably, will exploit the Ray Tracing technology which will be available both on Xbox Series X and on PS5, with all the consequences that we can easily guess on the diffusion of this technique in cross-platform development.

No less interesting are the considerations on visual distance (LOD) higher than any high budget video game launched to date on PC current-gen systems, as well as on polygonal models with a higher quality than that of characters made in computer graphics between the second half of the 2000s and the early 10s.

At the end of the analysis we finally find the insights on realistic tissue physics and on post processing effects which seem to be advanced enough to make the in-engine scenes of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 indistinguishable from reality (also thanks to the total absence of aliasing guaranteed by the native 4K resolution).